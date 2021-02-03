MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Coffee isn't the only pick-me-up at Parcell's Perk in Draffenville. People are also getting an uplifting message with each cup, thanks to more than a thousand students at Marshall County High School.
Laura Kinder, who teaches a leadership class at the high school, said her 13 students decided to write messages of kindness, hope and support on labels that would be placed on every cup of hot beverage at the Parcell's Perk Coffee Shop. Ultimately, about 1,100 students at the high school wrote messages, including "You're brew-tea-ful," "You are not alone," and "Stay positive," among many others.
The students then brought the messages to Parcell's Perk last week, which they dubbed Kindness Week.
Senior Clay Hale, one of the students in the leadership class, said they pursued the project to honor the two students killed in the Marshall County High School shooting three years ago.
"The 23rd, of course, is the remembrance of the school shooting we had here," said Hale. "And Bailey(Holt) and Preston (Cope) were very, just kind and caring people. So we thought that would be the best way to honor them, by doing something that would help other people have a motivated day, and try and keep everybody happy."
For Hale, the project was extra special because he played baseball with Cope.
"Just a very responsible, sweet kid. You can count on him if you're having a rough day. You needed someone to talk to, he would be there for you," Hale said. "This is something Preston would want to do. This is something Preston would love to lead and would want to be involved in, and just helping people out that might be struggling and they look down at their coffee mug and they see, "I love you," or something like that. That would just be a great moment to see their reaction to that."
Hale said the message he wrote for the project was, "I love you. Thank you." He did it to show gratitude toward the community, which has been a pillar of support for the high school after the tragedy.
"Just how they respected us and did what they could for us, and they took care of us," Hale said. "So I thought telling them I love everyone in our community and thanking them for everything they've done for us was a very good idea."
The baristas at Parcell's Perk have been putting the messages onto hot cups of coffee before serving them to customers.
"I think that's wonderful! That will make somebody's day," one customer said.
Another customer, Martha Fast, received the message, "You are important," on her cup of coffee.
"I think it's awesome and I congratulate these students for thinking of others," said Fast. "It makes me smile, and it makes me feel important, and it makes me appreciate the world around me."
Hale hopes the messages can uplift people impacted by the pandemic as well.
"No matter what you're going through, somebody is there to care about you," said Hale. "You're never alone, really, if you think about it."
The leadership class at Marshall County High School has done numerous other community outreach projects in the past, including hygiene and canned food drives.