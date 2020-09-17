JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Voter registration is down in some Southern Illinois counties. So far, more than 31,000 people have registered to vote in Jackson County. That's down from the 41,000 registered to vote in 2016.
At Southern Illinois University, 24-year-old Dan Asonye is busy studying law. For the next few months, he's going to be doing more than studying about the law. He and a group of volunteers are going to help register people to vote through their All Salukis Vote voter registration drive.
With voter registration numbers not where they should be, Asonye said young people need to step up and get registered.
"In the last couple of months, even the last year, I have had a huge sense of ownership in this process come on to me. I feel like the time for people my age to start getting engage and partake in this process is coming up. In fact, I would say it's now," Asonye said.
Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said registering to vote is a simple process that takes just minutes to complete.
"Two forms of ID. You would need a photo ID. It doesn't have to be your driver's license. It can be a student ID or a state ID, and then something with your current address on it like your utility bill. You have to be a U.S. citizen," said Byrd.
Matthew Wilson is already registered to vote. He believes this could be one of the most important elections. He says voting is something people can't take for granted.
"Voting is one of the most important rights that we can exercise. It gives us a voice for us and what's happening in our community. There are many people who are working to take that right away. If we don't vote, we may potentially lose that right. So, we have to get out there and do what we have to do," said Wilson.
Asonye said Americans need to take ownership of the process.
"As long as people feel part of the political process, the government will continue to function well. If we lose that ownership in the process, we lose the grip on how to control society and how the voter's voice can actually make their voices heard," said Asonye.
The All Saluki's Vote event will be held Sept. 19-22 at several local locations. Click here for more information about the voter registration drive. for more information about All Salukis Vote, visit allsalukisvote.org.
For more information on how to register to vote in Illinois, as well as in Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri, visit our Vote Ready Local 6 voter registration guide.