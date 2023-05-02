CAIRO, IL — It was a historic day for the Cairo, Illinois community. The youngest black man in the council's history was sworn in on Monday.
This is amid the city's struggles with housing insecurity and economic hardships.
But the city is taking steps toward growth with a new grocery store and a marijuana dispensary about to open.
Gabriel Dickerson is 20 years old and was one of seven members of the council sworn in on Monday.
Cairo, Illinois is a struggling city but is one where younger generations are stepping up to lead.
Right now, amid a history of housing insecurity and economic difficulties, people like Gabriel Dickerson say they're going to make the most of their position.
He says he'll fight for Cairo as an insider and as the youngest black man to serve on the council.
"We do have people that want to help Cairo," said Dickerson. "But the main problem for so many years before is that we're not doing anything in the city to help ourselves. So you know, that's why we ran for office originally because we decided that, like I said, we want to make a difference."
Romello Orr is another young person just sworn into the council.
He's 26 years old and is an entrepreneur.
He says younger people need to step up to combat the issues impacting the city.
"I was seeing Cairo do a backslide, we've, we were losing more than we were gaining," said Orr. "My thought process is if we don't get enough younger people in the equation for people to change how the scope of how this thing is going, it's not going to change at all."
Constance Williams has been on the council before.
She's excited to work with Dickerson and Orr, and says unity is the most important thing to keep in mind.
"We want to bring everybody back together, bring everybody to the table," said Williams. "Everybody has ideas and issues and things that they want but as a city council, you can't solve everything."
Mayor Thomas Simpson and Councilors Ronnie Harris, Daniel Brown and Wesley Purchase were also sworn in on Monday at an earlier ceremony.
Romello Orr's father previously served on the council but passed away in September.
Orr says he wants to continue on his father's legacy and work specifically with housing issues.