MAYFIELD, KY — As the temperature and humidity rise, so does electricity usage. That increase can strain the power grid.
Leaders with electric companies say it's all about the small things, like electrical plugs, thermostats and light switches.
Especially during extreme hot and cold, it's important to pay attention to the amount of energy you use.
"We monitor those systems continually from inside our operations center," West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative spokesman Georgeann Lookofsky says. "We're made aware of any time there are any hot spots or any issues developing with the system."
Leaders with West Kentucky Rural Electric say supply can be a concern. The company met its power use record for the month of June.
There are several things you can do to save money on your electric bill.
"Is there a lamp that you're not using? Turn it off," Lookofsky says. "Are you going to be away from home? Then bump up your thermostat a little bit while you're not there."
The Tennessee Valley Authority provides power to West Kentucky Rural Electric.
The TVA says you should turn your thermostat up to save money and reduce strain on the grid. Every degree saves 3% on the power bill.
"We live in a region where we have a swing of maybe 100 degrees," said Scott Fiedler with the Tennessee Valley Authority. "It can be 100 degrees in the summer and 0 degrees in the winter, so we've got to be ready for everything."
Other advice to keep in mind: close your curtains and blinds during the day to block out the sun. Also, keep your thermostat set at a constant temperature.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative says to make sure you use major appliances early in the morning or late at night — not during the hottest part of the day. During a heatwave, households are advised to avoid high energy usage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.