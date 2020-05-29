FRANKFORT, KY— During his daily COVID-19 update on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced nine new deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Kentucky has also confirmed 283 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 9,464. The state's death toll from the novel coronavirus is at 418.
At least 3,231 people in Kentucky have recovered from COVID-19.
Beshear commented on the protests that took place in Louisville on Thursday regarding the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. He asked for people to seek justice peacefully and to listen to the concerns, fears and experiences of African-American community members.
An executive order was signed to allow circuit court clerk offices to process expiring driver's licenses and make replacement requests remotely.
Cardholders whose operator’s license, permit or identification card was lost or expired between March 1 and June 30, 2020, may apply with their local circuit court clerk to receive a new card in the mail. Click here for more information.