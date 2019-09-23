Watch again

MURPHYSBORO, IL — No deal. Murphysboro teachers and members of the school district were not successful in in their contract negotiations Monday night. The union members have already filed an intent to strike, so the clock is ticking.

Superintendent Chris Grode said negotiations did not go as planned Monday night. He said originally the teachers had asked for more money, but before he left, he said the board did get a three year proposal, but the union only moved 0.0005% in the third year. He said it was been a frustrating night. "It's just unfortunate," he said. "It's bad for the kids. It's bad for the families. It's unfortunate we are in this place. We just can't afford it."

A member of the union said they are trying to find something that will work. The board of education will meet Tuesday night to discuss financial situation and negotiations.

Grode said next time, the board will need to present a counter proposal.