PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has announced it will continue nontraditional instruction through spring break, meaning the school year will end early.
The school district's spring break was scheduled for April 6-10. Instead, the district will continue NTI days and its Tornado Takeout feeding program. Because of the change, the school year will end a week early.
In a letter to parents, PPS Superintendent Donald Shively said: "We believe that continuing NTI through Spring Break is best for our students, because it will help us stay in a routine and build on the progress that has been made as we have transitioned to NTI. Valuable time and energy will be lost if we stop instruction, then try to restart."
Shively said the decision will also allow the district to continue to deliver meals to students in need.
