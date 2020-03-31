Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE RIVER WILL BE NEAR CREST FROM PADUCAH TO CAIRO FOR THE NEXT DAY OR TWO, THEN BEGIN TO FALL. FARTHER UPSTREAM THE RIVER IS FALLING. NEWBURGH WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL THURSDAY APRIL 09. * AT 10:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 44.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY NEAR 44.8 FEET THROUGH TONIGHT, THEN BEGIN TO FALL. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY, APRIL 9TH. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&