Remote Area Medical, a provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need is partnering with Kentucky Association of Health Plans to hold a free, two-day clinic May 14-15 at Mayfield Middle School. It's located at 112 W. College Street.
Free vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients and volunteers should plan to begin arriving at 5:00 a.m. The only authorized parking is on school grounds. Once in the parking lot, patients are asked to line up at the school doors no earlier than 5:15 a.m. in the order of arrival. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Medical and vision services are offered free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Services available include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, general medical exams and women’s health exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
Remote Area Medical is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor.
Kentucky Association of Health Plans is the trade organization representing the Kentucky health insurance community. For more information, visit: www.kahp.org or follow @kyhealthplans on Twitter.