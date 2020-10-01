PADUCAH — When you set foot onto the quiet and serene property of Lifeline Recovery Center, you can feel your energy change.
"We have been blessed with a beautiful piece of property a beautiful home," said Lifeline Recovery Center Director Billie Preston.
It's a place of change, hope and recovery.
"Addiction does not discriminate. It doesn't discriminate against jobs. It doesn't discriminate against your home life. It doesn't discriminate against how much money you make," Preston said.
She knows that firsthand, because she graduated from the Lifeline program four years ago.
"I had a lot of deep-rooted hurts due to family drug abuse," Preston said. "Whenever I walked through the doors of Lifeline Recovery Center, I found home for the first time. I found what it was that I was missing. I found a family," Preston said.
On the woman's campus of Lifeline Recovery, they see about 85 to 100 applicants at any given time, but they can only house 16 at a time.
Money keeps the nonprofit from expanding.
You can help Lifeline Recovery Center and more than a dozen other nonprofits reach their fundraising goals by buying a ticket to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Jackpot Extravaganza. Proceeds benefit the United Way and member agencies, and they will be matched up to $10,000.
"You know, you throw a rock in a pond, and you see the ripple effect of it," Preston said. "That is the effect we've had on the community. We're not just helping the clients. We're helping the family their friends their employers."
Helping the entire community is the cornerstone of any nonprofit.
The executive director of Hope Unlimited Family Care Center says everyone should consider that at any time they could be the one who needs help.
"I have a support system. I would venture to say you have a support system," said Nicole Farley, Director of Hope Unlimited. "But we both probably know many people who don't. That's what comes to my mind the most about COVID for Hope Unlimited when we weren't able to let the families bring their kiddos and we weren't hearing the laughter in the hallway."
The center helps families of all types navigate parenthood. They offer free supplies, counseling and prenatal care.
Farley has seen thousands of people get help. She says the face of someone who could use their help looks like her, you and even the person in line at the grocery store.
"Grandparents that are caring for children and feel like 'Boy, if you just had a little support, if I just had someone I could talk to,'" Farley said.
Helping their center doesn't always look one way.
"When you become aware of a need, then you can do something," Farley said. "You can make a meal for an employee that maybe has had a hard week. Maybe you know somebody who works here. Maybe you can make five meals."
No donation is to big or too small. They're all needed.
