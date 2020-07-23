MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in her home this week was in court for the first time Thursday.
A McCracken county judge entered a not-guilty plea on Gary Pugh's's behalf.
Deputies say Pugh went to the woman's house claiming he wanted to pray for her. Instead, investigators say, he locked the door behind him, forced the woman into the bathroom, assaulted her and threatened to kill her. He is accused of punching the woman in the face, slamming her head into the bathtub and sexually assaulting her.
Deputies say a neighbor saved the woman by pounding on the door after noticing a strange car parked nearby.
Pugh is set to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. July 30.