Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY NIGHT... Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations. It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.