CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY— Kentucky State Police have not yet released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old John Hale.
KSP says Hale was shot and killed after an altercation with the officers.
Greg Hayden-Vuichard has lived in the neighborhood in the Dexter, KY community all his life. He says it's a safe, peaceful area, and a good place to raise kids.
"A lot of people know each other, have lived here for most of their lives," Hayden-Vuichard said. "They've raised their kids here. And it's just north of Murray so it's pretty quiet. Nothing really happens around here."
So that's why Hayden-Vuichard says he was shocked to learn that an officer-involved shooting took place less than a quarter mile from his house.
"I leave my car unlocked," Hayden-Vuichard said. "I leave my house unlocked except for when I go to bed. It's pretty quiet. Everyone knows everyone. So it was pretty scary to think that you know something that tragic could happen just literally across the field from me."
Kentucky State Police say a Calloway County Sheriff's deputy and a Murray police officer responded to a suspicious person in the area at 1:30 in the afternoon Saturday.
KSP say an altercation took place and John Hale was shot and killed. No officers were injured.
"We had the state police in here going door to door asking if anyone had saw anybody suspicious running through the neighborhood," Hayden-Vuichard said. "Or anyone out of place or if we had heard anything."
Calloway County Sheriff's deputies tell us they cleared the scene today. But the investigation continues with Kentucky State Police.
Hayden-Vuichard's neighborhood is back to normal, but he says this incident will make him more cautious.
Hale's autopsy was Sunday morning in Madisonville, Ky. We are waiting for the results from KSP'S critical incident response team.