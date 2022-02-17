Weather Alert

.Heavy rain is expected to continue to develop and expand across the area from now through the middle of the afternoon ahead of a strong cold front working slowly southeast across the area. With soil moisture relatively high, runoff from this rainfall will continue to fill small ditches and streams to bankfull in a short period of time, leading to overland and road flooding. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban area and Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Massac and Pope. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to heavu rain and scattered thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Princeton, Charleston, Benton, East Prairie, Marion, Cairo, Dawson Springs, Calvert City, Eddyville, Hickman, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland and Land Between The Lakes Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55 mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to 45 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist through the day across the region. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg Counties. * Until 6 PM CST this evening * WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&