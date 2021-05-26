MARION, IL — Police officers seen in a video punching and tasering a man during an arrest have not been placed on administrative leave, Marion, Illinois, Police Chief David Fitts told an area newspaper.
Fitts says the officers handled the situation correctly, and they won't be placed on leave, the Southern Illinoisan reports.
Bystander video appears to show three officers arresting Jeramey K. Brown in front of Pookies bar. The video has sparked outrage on social media, with some saying the officers used excessive force.
Marion police say the department has opened an internal investigation into the matter based on those concerns. The police department says it will review all available facts and evidence, including witness statements and the video posted online.
Brown, who is 22 years old and from Benton, Illinois, faces charges of disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting police officers in connection to the incident.