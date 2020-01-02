PADUCAH — There are fewer police officers on the street right now in Paducah. Chief Brian Laird says the officer shortage is a nationwide problem because of how long training takes.
The Paducah Police Department is currently accepting applications.
There are usually 78 Paducah police officers on staff. Right now, the department stands at 69 — with another retirement coming in January.
Laird says the shortage of officers makes the job more difficult.
"It causes us to be more reactive than proactive," says Chief Brian Laird. "Whenever we are fully staffed, we are able to go out and be more proactive with community policing, with enforcement activities, with doing different things in the community."
They have 10 empty seats to fill, but the chief says the process takes months — which is part of the problem.
There's the application process and then the training, which includes 20 weeks at the police academy and 16 weeks of training at Paducah Police Department.
Over the past few years, Laird says they've had several retirements and haven't been able to catch up. "So, at the point an officer retires, for example, the one in January, it could be a year before that person is replaced," Laird says.
To become a police officer, you'll need to be able to do push ups, sit ups, and a mile-and-a-half run to pass a physical test. You'll also have to pass the written test, a polygraph exam, a background check, and a psychological exam.
Laird says the department is looking for someone who is compassionate, has common sense, and is a problem solver.
If you want to get the process started soon, apply by Friday, Jan. 10. To apply, click here.
Laird says they've received about 30 applications so far, and they are already in the process to hire four of the candidates.