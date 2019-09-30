UPDATE: Ryan Bierbaum with Harrah’s says Bluegrass Downs was not bought out.
He says Caesar’s Entertainment decided not to renew their license to have a horse racing facility. That is why the track is closing.
We received a quote from Caesars Entertainment stating...
“After careful deliberation, Caesars Entertainment has made the difficult decision to discontinue operations at Bluegrass Downs and allow its racing license to expire.”
“As part of this closure, we have committed to providing all eligible employees with a severance package. We also want to thank our host City of Paducah, Mayor Harless, Chairman Kling and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for their support.”
The property is owned by Vici Properties and managed by Caesars Entertainment, the future of the actual property will be up to them.
_______
PADUCAH—The Track Manager of Bluegrass Downs, Jerry Bradley, confirmed that they will be permanently shutting their doors.
Bluegrass Downs will officially close at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday September 29th.
An employee of the track says it is being closed by a unknown company that recently bought it out.
25 part time position employees will lose their job.
Voters in the Reed voting precinct will now vote at Paducah middle School. Voters will receive letters in the mail regarding the change.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.