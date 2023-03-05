BOAZ, KY - One church in McCracken County, Kentucky still met for worship even after its building was hit by the EF-2 tornado on Friday.
A sunny day in Boaz, Kentucky where members of Freemont Baptist Church are outside and are singing "Amazing Grace."
They're worshipping next to their building that was hit during Friday's EF-2 tornado.
Just next to the congregation are workers fixing up a pole that was damaged in the storm.
"We've got by lucky here," said Gary Miller, a member of the church. "Nobody got hurt, nobody got killed, you know."
Several of his grandchildren were baptized at this building.
The storm spared pictures of them during their youth group days that hung on the sanctuary wall.
But that space was hit by the tornado.
"All the hard rain and everything that we had here did not destroy those pictures," said Miller. "The life of this church, the children that accepted Jesus here. The pictures of those kids, and stuff, nothing was touched."
Church Officer Stephen Garrett has been going to the church for more than 20 years and says meeting regularly for worship is important, even after a storm like this one.
"We're all of one heart and we're usually together on a Sunday at least and then Wednesday and Sunday night and just a part of our lives," said Garrett. "The most important part of our life I'd say."
Garrett is grateful for the support the church is receiving from the surrounding communities but knows there's healing and rebuilding that needs to be done.
"Not even just here, everywhere have called and if they didn't send stuff without asking, they ask what we do need and we just appreciate it," said Garrett. "And we've been supplied well and I don't know if anything we need but their prayers."
Through it all, the faith of the church members is helping them through this trial.
A guest speaker preached on the church's first Sunday after the storm.
The church continues to look for a pastor to help lead the congregation.
The search has been going on for the past four months, according to Garrett.