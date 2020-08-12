LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY - With only two days before school was set to start in Livingston County the district had to pivot.
They had a solid plan to re-open schools safely.
"If they want to stay home they can stay home we're not compelling anyone to come in," said Livingston County Superintendent Victor Zimmerman.
"Those who want to come in have been able to come in, but then with the governors recommendation yesterday to postpone the in person until Sept. 28th that was a significant downer and took a lot of air out of people."
Governor Andy Beshear recommended Monday that schools push back in-person learning. Now, school districts are heading back to the drawing board.
Livingston County has seen about 35 COVID-19 cases and has been able to keep the spread of this virus down.
"80% of our student population was going to be coming to school on a alternating basis," said Zimmerman, "and so they were in person, and yet they were also going to have at home."
When schools eventually open back up they'll implement their healthy at school and home hybrid plan.
"It's just not the same when you're trying to do everything through electronics media or reaching out through the phone," Zimmerman said.
"There's just something to be said about that in- person face to face correspondence."
Other school districts are following the direction of Gov. Beshear. We've confirmed Calloway County Public Schools, McCracken County Public Schools, Lyon County Public Schools and Livingston County Public Schools will be virtual for the start of school.
West Kentucky schools virtual vs in person plans
|School District
|District Start Date
|Virtual or In- Person
|Ballard County
|08/26
|No response
|Hickman County
|08/24
|Decision not made.
|Marshall County
|08/26
|Decision announced 08/20 at board meeting
|Carlisle County
|08/24
|Virtual learning
|Fulton County
|09/08
|Schools will begin with with nontraditional instruction on Sept. 8, with the hope of beginning in-person classes on Sept. 28
|Graves County
|08/26
|No response
|Murray Independent
|08/24
|Superintendent recommending all virtual
|Lyon County
|08/24
|Virtual learning
|Livingston County
|08/12
|Virtual learning
|Crittenden County
|08/25
|Decision not made
|Calloway County
|08/24
|Virtual learning
|Caldwell County
|08/24
|Decision not made
|Paducah Public Schools
|08/24
|Decision not made
|McCracken County
|08/24
|Virtual learning
A special called school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Livingston Central High School Library.
The school board will vote officially on whether to keep full virtual learning until Sept. 28 or continue with their original back to school plans.