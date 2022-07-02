The Fourth of July holiday can be a fun and festive time, but it can also turn deadly.
Already Kentucky's Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Kentucky State Police say they are dealing with accidents and other issues on the water and on the highway.
Taking drunk drivers off the water is the focus for the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources during Operation Dry Water. Daniel Richardson says officers are out in greater numbers this weekend looking for boaters who've had too much to drink.
He says the holiday weekend always brings out more boaters and more inexperienced boaters and they've already had to take people to jail.
"Friday night when we arrested the man on Lake Barkley he had stopped in the middle of the channel and a boat almost ran over him," said Richardson. "If anything would've happened he may not have survived or the other family may not have."
Richardson says every boater should know basic safety including how to use a fire extinguisher and how to properly wear a life vest.
Kids under 12 years old have to be wearing a life jacket if the boat is moving. Richardson says during last Fourth of July weekend in 2021, 148 citations were given for that offense alone.
"That's the number one thing we preach," said Richardson.
Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police Troopers are also out in bigger numbers this weekend.
"We are currently operating under Operation CARE which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Efforts," said Sarah Burgess with KSP. "It's all about savings lives. We want to see people wearing their seatbelts as well, slowing down and keeping your safe distance and absolutely not under the influence."
She says often in Kentucky impaired drivers have just come from one of Kentucky's lakes and the person driving the boat is often the same one driving the car. She says that makes it extra important to designate a sober driver no matter where you are celebrating.
"That is a big concern is BUI turning into DUI," said Burgess. "That is why we really appreciate Fish and Wildlife enforcing the BUIs on the water before they turn into DUIs on the highway.
Richardson says it's also important to wear your boat's kill switch so that the motor shuts off if you are thrown from the boat.
This year Richardson says there have already been 23 deaths on Kentucky water ways.
