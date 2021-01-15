Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 15th.

Boys: 

Calloway County 75, Marshall County 74

Thomas Nelson 73, Christian Fellowship 72

Dyersburg 53, Obion Central 36

Martin Westview 59, Milan 57

All "A" Classic Region 1 Semifinals

St. Mary 61, Mayfield 59

Murray 77, Hickman County 34

All "A" Classic Region 2 Semifinals

Caldwell County 49, Crittenden County 47

Girls:

Graves County 93, Caruthersville 20

Marshall County 59, Calloway County 37

McCracken County 58, Webster County 45

Paducah Tilghman 66, Fulton County 40

Obion Central 62, Dyersburg 57

Gleason 52, Union City 50

Martin Westview 69, Milan 34

