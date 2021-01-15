Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 15th.
Boys:
Calloway County 75, Marshall County 74
Thomas Nelson 73, Christian Fellowship 72
Dyersburg 53, Obion Central 36
Martin Westview 59, Milan 57
All "A" Classic Region 1 Semifinals
St. Mary 61, Mayfield 59
Murray 77, Hickman County 34
All "A" Classic Region 2 Semifinals
Caldwell County 49, Crittenden County 47
Girls:
Graves County 93, Caruthersville 20
Marshall County 59, Calloway County 37
McCracken County 58, Webster County 45
Paducah Tilghman 66, Fulton County 40
Obion Central 62, Dyersburg 57
Gleason 52, Union City 50
Martin Westview 69, Milan 34