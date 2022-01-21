PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 21st.
BOYS
McCracken County 43, Paducah Tilghman 38
Caldwell County 77, Dawson Springs 56
Crittenden County 75, Livingston Central 52
Superman Classic - Semifinals
Charleston 70, Carterville 61
Massac County 63, Graves County 53
GIRLS
Caldwell County 67, Fort Campbell 18
Crittenden County 57, Livingston Central 34
Fulton County 48, Fulton City 40
Hopkinsville 73, Christian County 65
Marshall County 64, Calloway County 40
McCracken County 68, Paducah Tilghman 29