PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 21st.

BOYS

McCracken County 43, Paducah Tilghman 38

Caldwell County 77, Dawson Springs 56

Crittenden County 75, Livingston Central 52

Superman Classic - Semifinals

Charleston 70, Carterville 61

Massac County 63, Graves County 53

GIRLS

Caldwell County 67, Fort Campbell 18

Crittenden County 57, Livingston Central 34

Fulton County 48, Fulton City 40

Hopkinsville 73, Christian County 65

Marshall County 64, Calloway County 40

McCracken County 68, Paducah Tilghman 29