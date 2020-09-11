PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Murray's Sebastian Lawrence the #1 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "He's kind of got that demeanor of a football player that is he's nasty-minded in between the whistles. That's kind of a coach's dream. He's an intimidator."
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "You've got to know where he lines up. Great pass rusher. Great defender against the run. Heck, they even put him back there and let him run the ball some. It seems like he should be graduated, it seems like we've played these guys so many times with Sebastian, Sebastian Lawrence."
Crittenden County's Sean Thompson: "He just changes what you can do offensively in your blocking schemes and your pass protection because of how explosive he is."