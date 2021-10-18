PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from the first night of district tournaments.
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 3, Fulton County 0 - 25-10, 25-14, 25-18
Hickman County 3, Fulton City 1 - 25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 28-26
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County 3, St Mary 0 - 25-25, 25-10, 25-9
Paducah Tilghman 3, CCA 1 - 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14
4th District Semifinals
Marshall County 3, Murray 0 - 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
Christian Fellowship 3, Calloway County 1 - 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County 3, Hopkins Central 0 - 25-11, 25-6, 25-10