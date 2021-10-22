PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 22nd.
KENTUCKY
Henderson County 43, McCracken County 19
Paducah Tilghman 70, Webster County 0
Ballard Memorial 8, Fort Campbell 6
Lake County 52, Fulton County 12
Graves County 45, Muhlenberg County 14
Murray 25, Mayfield 21
Logan County 47, Calloway County 0
Marshall County 27, Warren Central 26
Russellville 27, Crittenden County 0
Union County 46, Trigg County 27
Bowling Green 37, Christian County 0
Hopkinsville 35, Hopkins Central 7
TENNESSEE
Henry County 44, Clarskville Northeast 40
Obion County 27, Dresden 20
Gleason 52, Perry County 6
Gibson County at Greenfield
Ripley at Westview
Union City 49, Liberty 0
ILLINOIS
Massac County 48, Pickneyville 24
Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12
DuQuoin 28, Murphysboro 14
Breese Central 54, Herrin 22
Nashville 54, West Frankfort 0
Marion 59, Mattoon 8
Johnston City 66, CZR 8
Eldorado 24, Edwards County 8
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15