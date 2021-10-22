  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 22nd.

KENTUCKY

Henderson County 43, McCracken County 19

Paducah Tilghman 70, Webster County 0 

Ballard Memorial 8, Fort Campbell 6

Lake County 52, Fulton County 12

Graves County 45, Muhlenberg County 14

Murray 25, Mayfield 21

Logan County 47, Calloway County 0

Marshall County 27, Warren Central 26

Russellville 27, Crittenden County 0

Union County 46, Trigg County 27

Bowling Green 37, Christian County 0

Hopkinsville 35, Hopkins Central 7

TENNESSEE

Henry County 44, Clarskville Northeast 40

Obion County 27, Dresden 20

Gleason 52, Perry County 6

Gibson County at Greenfield

Ripley at Westview

Union City 49, Liberty 0 

ILLINOIS

Massac County 48, Pickneyville 24

Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12

DuQuoin 28, Murphysboro 14

Breese Central 54, Herrin 22

Nashville 54, West Frankfort 0

Marion 59, Mattoon 8

Johnston City 66, CZR 8

Eldorado 24, Edwards County 8

Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15

 