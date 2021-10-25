10/25 Big Fish Adam Wells Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish.Send in your Big Fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Big Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 54°F Cloudy 59°F / 53°F Photo Galleries B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky stops in Paducah Your May 4 storm photos 2021 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesExtreme couponers were sent to prison in $31.8 million fraud schemeAreola and nipple tattoo program brings new hope for breast cancer patients'Worst List' names 180 colleges that are 'unsafe' for LGBTQ studentsObion County Central High School goes into 'soft' lockdown Monday morning2 killed in fatal crash on Kentucky interstateNorth Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne GacyLand Between the Lakes has new area supervisorTwo people killed in Boise mall shooting, police sayKentucky reports lowest weekly COVID-19 case tally in 11 weeksAssistant director on 'Rust' was subject of complaints dating back to 2019 Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.