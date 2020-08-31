PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Paducah Tilghman's Cam Marshall the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "Great athlete throwing the deep ball very well. But you know, his speed is what gets you. When you have a quarterback that can run that well it is a scary thing."
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "He has got a big strong arm, can take off running the ball. He does a great job scrambling and is such a good athlete."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "I saw improvement every time we got one of his game films. He is dynamite with the ball in his hands on the perimeter. They are really going to have to lean on Cam to go out and have a really good year and I think he is poised to do so."