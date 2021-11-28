PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers went 2-1 in their three games last week at the Naples Invitational.
For the best plays and highlights from the week, here is the 'Racer Rewind' with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
