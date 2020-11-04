Here's a Wednesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°F
Clear
74°F / 47°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- The Latest on the Presidential Election
- 2020 Latest: Biden campaign willing to fight Trump in court
- WATCH LIVE: NBC News Election Coverage
- George Bray wins Paducah mayoral race with a vision to lead city as a business
- POLICE: Paducah man found with stolen phone, arrested for fourth time in 6 weeks
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- Graves County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teenager
- Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes
- Trump team says it's suing to stop vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan
- Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.