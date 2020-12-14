PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish.
- Beshear gives update on what Kentucky schools can expect when in-person instruction resumes
- COVID-19 vaccines set to start in Kentucky on Monday, Paducah on list of regional recipients
- West Tennessee inmates caught in Florida after multi-state manhunt
- Parents continue to call for termination of Paducah superintendent with billboard
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- Be on the lookout: Missing boys in Calloway county and Paducah
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Arrest made connected to death of Breonna Taylor protester
- With a final push on judges, McConnell will cement a lasting legacy for Trump
- Congress reaches make-or-break week on coronavirus relief, with deal elusive
