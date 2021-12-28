  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 28th.

BOYS

Campbellsville Classic

Marshall County 73, Taylor County 53

Jim Rose Classic

McCracken County 69, Beechwood 55

Gibson County Christmas Classic

Gibson County 51, Fulton County 48

Gibson County 68, Fulton City 40

Gleason 59, Hickman County 50

WKY Hoops Classic

Murray 74, Arlington 50

Eldorado Holiday Tournament

Herrin 51, Vienna 49

Carterville 40, Fairfield 38

Hardin 53, West Frankfort 37

Hamilton County 65, Eldorado 37

GIRLS

First Bank Holiday Classic

Marshall COunty 69, Oldham County 35

McCracken County Hardwood Classic

McCracken County 63, St Joseph Academy 39

South Central Classic

Fredrick Douglas 68, Crittenden County 47

Lincoln County 40, Calloway County 33

WKY Hoops Classic

Daviess County 73, Hickman County 26

Lyon County 70, Caldwell County 51