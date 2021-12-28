PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 28th.
BOYS
Campbellsville Classic
Marshall County 73, Taylor County 53
Jim Rose Classic
McCracken County 69, Beechwood 55
Gibson County Christmas Classic
Gibson County 51, Fulton County 48
Gibson County 68, Fulton City 40
Gleason 59, Hickman County 50
WKY Hoops Classic
Murray 74, Arlington 50
Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Herrin 51, Vienna 49
Carterville 40, Fairfield 38
Hardin 53, West Frankfort 37
Hamilton County 65, Eldorado 37
GIRLS
First Bank Holiday Classic
Marshall COunty 69, Oldham County 35
McCracken County Hardwood Classic
McCracken County 63, St Joseph Academy 39
South Central Classic
Fredrick Douglas 68, Crittenden County 47
Lincoln County 40, Calloway County 33
WKY Hoops Classic
Daviess County 73, Hickman County 26
Lyon County 70, Caldwell County 51