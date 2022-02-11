PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 11th.
BOYS
Mayfield 81, Fulton City 45
McCracken County 73, Graves County 53
Calloway County 65, Marshall County 56
Lyon County 82, Hopkinsville 56
Herrin 51, Massac County 46
Murphysboro 70, West Frankfort 33
GIRLS
McCracken County 52, Calloway County 25
Carlisle County 53, Fulton County 43
Christian County 45, Trigg County 28
Livingston Central 53, Dawson Springs 41
Mayfield 45, Fulton City 23
McCracken County 62, Graves County 46
Gibson County 53, Union City 35
Westview 61, Huntingdon 34
Henry County 69, Dickson County 64