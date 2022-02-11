PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 11th.

BOYS

Mayfield 81, Fulton City 45

McCracken County 73, Graves County 53

Calloway County 65, Marshall County 56

Lyon County 82, Hopkinsville 56

Herrin 51, Massac County 46

Murphysboro 70, West Frankfort 33

GIRLS

McCracken County 52, Calloway County 25

Carlisle County 53, Fulton County 43

Christian County 45, Trigg County 28

Livingston Central 53, Dawson Springs 41

Mayfield 45, Fulton City 23

McCracken County 62, Graves County 46

Gibson County 53, Union City 35

Westview 61, Huntingdon 34

Henry County 69, Dickson County 64