PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 18th.
TENNESSEE
GIRLS
District 13AAA Semifinals
Crockett County 50, Obion Central 48
BOYS
District 13A Semifinals
Bradford 53, Greenfield 33
Dresden 51, Gleason 48
District 14A Semifinals
Middleton 79, Lake County 48
District 12AA Semifinals
Westview 56, Union City 46
District 14AAAA Semifinals
Henry County 74, Dickson County 42
ILLINOIS
GIRLS
1A Goreville Regional Championship
Goreville 61, Pope County 34
2A Benton Regional Championship
Benton 36, Hamilton County 19