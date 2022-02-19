PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 19th.

KENTUCKY

Boys

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 65, Fulton City 30

Fulton County 57, Hickman County 35

2nd District Semifinals

McCracken County 57, St Mary 21

Paducah Tilghman 83, CCA 64

3rd District Semifinals

Graves County 66, Ballard Memorial 53

4th District Semifinals

Murray 81, Christian Fellowship 42

Calloway County 60, Marshall County 43

Girls

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 50, Fulton City 42

Hickman County 34, Fulton County 29

2nd District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 81, Community Christian 4

3rd District Semifinals

Mayfield 37, Ballard Memorial 32

4th District Semifinals

Marshall County 46, Murray 26

Calloway County 51, CFS 46

ILLINOIS

Boys

1A Region Quarterfinals

Cairo 88, Egyptian 35

1A Region Quarterfinals

Crab Orchard 75, Century 26

1A Region Quarterfinals 

Goreville 93, Shawnee 40

2A Region Quarterfinals

Benton 67, West Frankfort 31

2A Region Quarterfinals

Vienna 85, Harrisburg 61

2A Region Quarterfinals

Johnston City 52, Anna-Jonesboro 48

3A Region Quarterfinals

Waterloo 68, Carbondale 59

TENNESSEE

Girls

District 12AA Championship

Westview 55, Gibson County 41

District 12AA Consolation

Huntingdon 42, Union City 29

District 13AAA Semifinals

Crockett County 57, Obion Central 56