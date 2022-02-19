PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 19th.
KENTUCKY
Boys
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 65, Fulton City 30
Fulton County 57, Hickman County 35
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County 57, St Mary 21
Paducah Tilghman 83, CCA 64
3rd District Semifinals
Graves County 66, Ballard Memorial 53
4th District Semifinals
Murray 81, Christian Fellowship 42
Calloway County 60, Marshall County 43
Girls
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 50, Fulton City 42
Hickman County 34, Fulton County 29
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 81, Community Christian 4
3rd District Semifinals
Mayfield 37, Ballard Memorial 32
4th District Semifinals
Marshall County 46, Murray 26
Calloway County 51, CFS 46
ILLINOIS
Boys
1A Region Quarterfinals
Cairo 88, Egyptian 35
1A Region Quarterfinals
Crab Orchard 75, Century 26
1A Region Quarterfinals
Goreville 93, Shawnee 40
2A Region Quarterfinals
Benton 67, West Frankfort 31
2A Region Quarterfinals
Vienna 85, Harrisburg 61
2A Region Quarterfinals
Johnston City 52, Anna-Jonesboro 48
3A Region Quarterfinals
Waterloo 68, Carbondale 59
TENNESSEE
Girls
District 12AA Championship
Westview 55, Gibson County 41
District 12AA Consolation
Huntingdon 42, Union City 29
District 13AAA Semifinals
Crockett County 57, Obion Central 56