  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 26th.

KENTUCKY

Girls

1st Region Quarterfinals

Graves County 69, Paducah Tilghman 39

Calloway County 52, Carlisle County 49 - OT

McCracken County 64, Mayfield 15

Marshall County 56, Hickman County 20

TENNESSEE

Boys

AA Region 6 Quarterfinals

Gibson County 68, Camden 54

Stewart County 64, Westview 51

Milan 67, Hickman County 40

Union City 46, Waverly 44

AAA Region 7 Quarterfinals

Haywood County 66, Obion Central 59

AAAA Region 7 Quarterfinals

Henry County 48, Springfield 42