PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 26th.
KENTUCKY
Girls
1st Region Quarterfinals
Graves County 69, Paducah Tilghman 39
Calloway County 52, Carlisle County 49 - OT
McCracken County 64, Mayfield 15
Marshall County 56, Hickman County 20
TENNESSEE
Boys
AA Region 6 Quarterfinals
Gibson County 68, Camden 54
Stewart County 64, Westview 51
Milan 67, Hickman County 40
Union City 46, Waverly 44
AAA Region 7 Quarterfinals
Haywood County 66, Obion Central 59
AAAA Region 7 Quarterfinals
Henry County 48, Springfield 42