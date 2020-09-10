PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Hopkinsville's Reece Jesse as the #2 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "Hands down, not even close in my opinion, the top wide receiver and overall athlete in our region."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "He is one of the better jump ball receivers that I have seen in recent years. His 50-50 plays, he does a good job of coming down with those. So for him, it is more like 75-25."
Murray's Keith Hodge: "Just get him the ball. Get him the ball up high, get him the ball down deep, throw him the ball quick. Throw the ball wherever you can. There is just a lot you can do when you have a kid like that, that is special out wide."