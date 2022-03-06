  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers became the first team in the nation to punch their ticket to this years NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 over Morehead State in the OVC Championship game on Saturday.

The win capped off a big week for the Racers as they completed the perfect record in OVC games this season at 20-0.

For the best plays from this past weeks OVC Tournament, check out the Racer Rewind.