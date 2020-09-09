PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Hunter Bradley as the #3 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Crittenden County's Sean Thompson: "The first thing that comes to mind when you say Hunter Bradley is he's a machine."
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "Hunter's a workhouse. They can give it to him 15 times; they can give it to him 35 times. It looks like he's running the same way each and every time. He's a guy that wants the ball. You can tell he's the heart soul of that offense. You can tell he's the leader of the team just by the way he performs on Friday night and the way he works."
Murray's Keith Hodge: He's what you want out of a running back. Hard-nosed; downhill; reads his blocks really well. A kid you can give the ball 30 times a game to and have a lot of confidence in. He has a different mindset than a lot of players do. You can tell he's special, and he's going to have a heck of a senior year."
Fulton County's James Bridges: "Just watching him on film, on Fridays whenever you show highlights, just seeing him play, that kid can go."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "That kid ran for a million miles on us last year. I don't even know. He was setting records against us. He's set to have a huge senior year. The kid is powerful. He's not scared of contact."
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "We got to see him, obviously, Game 1 last year. I'm a little disappointed we won't get to see him this year. Especially with him making the return to football he made after that injury he suffered late last season."