PADUCAH, KY -- Check out Saturday's edition of Big Ol' Fish.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
.AN UNUSUALLY STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL RESULT IN A PERIOD OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY. * TIMING...LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Partly Cloudy
66°F / 37°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- IRS says stimulus payments will begin next week
- Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County, KY
- Son shares family's story after father's coronavirus-related death in McCracken County
- Two new COVID-19 cases in southern Illinois
- Midtown Market treats local medical teams for Easter weekend
- Mayfield preschoolers hop over to Easter Egg Parade at YMCA
- Birthday parade held for teen in wake of COVID-19
- Calloway County Schools suspending food service for a week after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Beshear announces new action against mass gatherings over Easter weekend amid largest single-day COVID-19 case increase
- Gov. Beshear continues to urge people not to gather Easter Sunday
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.