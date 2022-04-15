PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, April 15th.
BASEBALL
All "A" 1st Region Tournament
Murray 22, Christian Fellowship 0
St Mary 5, Ballard Memorial 1
Carlisle County 16, Fulton County 1
Hickman County 6, Mayfield 0
All "A" 2nd Region Tournament
Lyon County 16, Fort Campbell 1
SOFTBALL
All "A" 1st Region Tournament
Hickman County 11, CCA 0
Carlisle County 5, St Mary 1
Murray 10, Ballard Memorial 0
Mayfield 10, CFS 0
All "A" 2nd Region Tournament
Caldwell County 5, Livingston Central 4
UHA 17, Dawson Springs 2