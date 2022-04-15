PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, April 15th.

BASEBALL

All "A" 1st Region Tournament 

Murray 22, Christian Fellowship 0

St Mary 5, Ballard Memorial 1

Carlisle County 16, Fulton County 1

Hickman County 6, Mayfield 0

All "A" 2nd Region Tournament

Lyon County 16, Fort Campbell 1

SOFTBALL

All "A" 1st Region Tournament

Hickman County 11, CCA 0

Carlisle County 5, St Mary 1

Murray 10, Ballard Memorial 0

Mayfield 10, CFS 0

All "A" 2nd Region Tournament

Caldwell County 5, Livingston Central 4

UHA 17, Dawson Springs 2