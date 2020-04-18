We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Caldwell County's Karlie Rennison. Karlie is a senior outfielder for Caldwell County High School. She will play her college softball at Centre College while she majors in biochemistry & molecular biology.
Martin Westview's John Allen Steele. John Allen played four years of soccer for the Chargers.
McCracken County's Mahailee Parker. Mahailee is a pitcher for the Lady Mustangs and has been a varsity athlete for four years. She's also in National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society. and will be an Honors Graduate. She's headed to Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida and will major in Marine Biology.
Massac County's Jase Mizell. Jase will continue his baseball career at Wabash Valley College, and he plans to study to be a nurse practitioner.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.