We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Crittenden County's Gavin Davidson. Davidson will be attending Midway University on a track scholarship.
Lyon County's Allye Culp. Culp is a pitcher for the Lady Lyons, and has been on the varsity for four years. She'll graduate at the top of her class, and will attend Murray State majoring in Middle School Education.
Ballard Memorial's Brady Parrott. Parrott has played varsity sports at Ballard Memorial for five years. He has signed to continue his baseball career at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois where he will study Agriculture.
Caldwell County's Madi Choate. Choate has been a six-year starter for the Lady Tiger softball team. She'll continue her softball career this fall at Asbury University where she'll major in Exercise Science.
Livingston Central's Michael Barrow. Barrow has played with the Cardinals for seven years. He's been a pitcher, first baseman, and third baseman. He earned All-5th District academic honors six different times. Barrow will play his college baseball at Brescia.
Calloway County's Trey Tabers. Tabers was the captain of the Calloway County fishing team.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.