We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Emma Ballard. Ballard is a senior center fielder and middle infielder for the Lady Mustangs for the last five years. She plans on attending either Kentucky or WKU in the fall.
Marshall County's Sydney Temple. Temple did the pole vault for the Lady Marshal Track & Field team. She was a varsity athlete for five years, and landed on the All-Area First Team and Class 3A First Team all five years of her career.
Calloway County's Jadyn Lencki. Lencki was the captain of the track, running varsity track for five years, and earned a spot at the state meet meet each year. She finished 10th in the state in 2019 in the 100 meter hurdles.
