We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Hickman County's Gracie Lusk. Lusk helped Hickman County to the All "A" Classic state tournament in 2019. She'll continue her softball career at UT Martin and will major in Political Science.
Mayfield's Tate Puckett. Puckett has varsity tennis for the Cardinals since the 7th grade. He was regional runner-up in 2017 and 2019, and played in the last three state tournaments.
Marshall County's Justin Wilson. Wilson was a long jumper, a triple jumper, and a hurdler for the Marshals' track team. He'll continue his athletic career at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Marshall County's Christian Cosner. Cosner has been part of the Marshals' track team for five years. He's been part of a regional championship, was on the All-Area 4x800 1st Team, and earned 1st Team Academic All-State honors. Cosner will continue his education at the United State Air Force Academy.
Hickman County's Mallorie Hobbs. Hobbs was a third baseman and outfielder for the Lady Falcon softball team. She plans to attend WKCTC and major Surgical Technology.
St. Mary's Ethan Bennett. Bennett was looking forward to his senior season on the Vikings' track and field team throwing the discus. He will attend the University of Kentucky and will study Pre-Med.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.