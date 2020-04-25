We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Fulton County's Marlena Sipes: Sipes competed for six years on the Pilots track and field team and will be continuing her running career at Campbellsville next year.
Marshall County's Tori Ford: Ford is a 400-meter specialist, but has been a part of three out of four relays at different times in her career, most significantly anchoring the state medal-winning 4 x 400 team the past two seasons.
Graves County's Taylor Goodwin: Goodwin has played Varsity baseball for Graves County for 4 years. He plans to attend Murray State University in the fall on an academic scholarship majoring in Engineering.