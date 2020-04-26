We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Marshall County's Knox Sandlin: Ran cross country and track at Marshall County for 4 years. Plans to attend Western Kentucky and major in exercise science.
Crittenden County's Emmie Smith: Has been a six year starter at left field for the Lady Rocket softball team.
Carlisle County's Trace Hook: Hook has been on the Comet baseball team for four years, helping them to win the all a region title in 2017 and 2018. He will enroll in the Kentucky engineering program at the Paducah campus.