We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Freed-Hardeman's Jade Ford. Ford, a Marshall County graduate, holds the school record in the javelin and 800 meters.
Crittenden County's Jenna Potter. Potter was a six-year starter on the varsity as a pitcher and utility player. She also earned All-Fifth District honors as a pitcher in 2019.
Carlisle County's Daven McGee. McGee was a pitcher and shortstop for the Comets for six years. He'll continue his baseball career at Murray State.
Crittenden County's Josie Tapp. Tapp spent three years as a pitcher for the Lady Rockets.
Graves County's Bailey Wilson. Wilson has been on the varsity since the 7th Grade, and has been on the All-Purchase team since her freshman year. She will play her college softball at John A. Logan and will major in nursing.
