PADUCAH, KY -- Check out our latest edition of Big Ol' Fish.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Fair
64°F / 51°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Baptist Health temporarily furloughing some employees due to COVID-19
- Teen and two others test positive for COVID-19 in Graves County
- New details released after autopsy of children killed in Cadiz fire
- Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high
- Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner says there are no food shortages in the US
- GALLERY: Pictures of the hail storms in the Local 6 area
- Missing Illinois woman found dead in Pulaski County
- Millions of low-income Americans are at risk of missing out on stimulus payments
- Four cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pulaski County, IL
- New COVID-19 case confirmed in McCracken County
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.