PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Mayfield's Kylan Galbreath as the #4 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Murray's Keith Hodge: "Kylan is, man, he's a tough kid. He's just a grinder. Got good feet, real physical. I love the way that kid runs the football."
Crittenden County's Sean Thompson: "He's a smaller back, but he doesn't play small."
Calloway County's Chris Champion: "He doesn't know what size he is on the field. He plays like he's a 6-foot-3, 180-pound football player out there."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "Early on when people were saying Mayfield had to get their run game going, I thought, they got it going with that guy. Very good player. Good ball skills out of the backfield. He's got one-cut-and-get-vertical ability. He's a very good running back."
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "He's probably the most improved player over the course of all last season I got to watch. In fact, as much as I hate to say it, I think his breakout game was probably when he played us."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He runs through arm tackles and he keeps those legs churning and working for everything he's got. He's definitely going to be another nightmare running back we're going to have to face this season."
Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "Kylan Galbreath is a kid I feel like went a little under the radar for their offense because of how good they were in the pass game. He really took their offense to the next level last year."
Fulton County's James Bridges: "He works out almost every day. He's a big time running back that we'll have to look out for when we play them."