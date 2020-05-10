We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Westview's Ivy Reynolds: Reynolds has played softball for Westview all four years. She will graduate Martin Westview with honors and attend UTM this fall.
Massac County's Ethan Parks: A pitcher and 1st baseman for Massac County High Cchool. Ethan will be attending and playing baseball for Shawnee Community College in the fall.
Calloway County's Stepan Lawrence: A four year member of the Laker archery team as well as manger for the Lakers basketball team.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.