  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 13th.

BASEBALL

Calloway County 4, Paducah Tilghman 2

Carlisle County 7, University Heights 2

Crittenden County 16, Caldwell County 4

Graves County 11, Ballard Memorial 1

Hickman County 20, Fulton City 0

Lyon County 7, Murray 4

St Mary 10, Fulton County 0

SOFTBALL

McCracken County 11, Caldwell County 1

Ballard Memorial 15, CCA 1

Ballard Memorial 11, CCA 1

Crittenden County 5, Christian County 3

Graves County 8, Lyon County 1

Paducah Tilghman 5, St Mary 0