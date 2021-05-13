PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 13th.
BASEBALL
Calloway County 4, Paducah Tilghman 2
Carlisle County 7, University Heights 2
Crittenden County 16, Caldwell County 4
Graves County 11, Ballard Memorial 1
Hickman County 20, Fulton City 0
Lyon County 7, Murray 4
St Mary 10, Fulton County 0
SOFTBALL
McCracken County 11, Caldwell County 1
Ballard Memorial 15, CCA 1
Ballard Memorial 11, CCA 1
Crittenden County 5, Christian County 3
Graves County 8, Lyon County 1
Paducah Tilghman 5, St Mary 0